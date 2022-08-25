Companion album to David Bowie ‘Moonage Daydream’ documentary film announced

A companion album to the forthcoming David Bowie documentary film Moonage Daydream has been announced.

‘Moonage Daydream’ will feature songs spanning the late musician’s career and included previously unheard material, unique mixes created for the film, and dialogue from Bowie.

The digital edition is released by ISO Records/Parlophone Records on September 16 and is previewed by a new mix of ‘Modern Love’, the third single from Bowie’s 15th album, ‘Let’s Dance’ (1983). You can listen to it below.

Highlights of the companion release include a previously unreleased live medley of ‘The Jean Genie’ / ‘Love Me Do’ / ‘The Jean Genie’ recorded live at the final Ziggy Stardust concert at Hammersmith Odeon in 1973, featuring Jeff Beck on guitar.

Other rarities include an early version of the ‘Hunky Dory’ track ‘Quicksand’ and a previously unreleased live version of ‘Rock ’n’ Roll With Me’ from Bowie’s 1974 ’Soul Tour’.

A 2CD format of ‘Moonage Daydream’ follows on November 18, with plans to release a 3LP edition next year. Pre-orders and pre-saves for both digital and physical are open here.

‘Moonage Daydream’ (digital release) tracklist:

01. “Time… one of the most complex expressions…” (dialogue)

02. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix 1)

03. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ (Remix Moonage Daydream Edit)

04. Medley: ‘Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud’ / ‘All The Young Dudes’ / ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ (Live)

05. ‘Life On Mars?’ (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit)

06. ‘Moonage Daydream’ (Live)

07. ‘The Jean Genie’ / ‘Love Me Do’ / ‘The Jean Genie’ (Live) (featuring Jeff Beck)

08. ‘The Light’ (Excerpt)*

09. ‘Warszawa’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

10. ‘Quicksand’ (Early Version 2021 Mix)

11. Medley: ‘Future Legend’ / ‘Diamonds Dogs’ intro / ‘Cracked Actor’

12. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me’ (Live in Buffalo 8th November, 1974)

13. ‘Aladdin Sane’ (Moonage Daydream Edit)

14. ‘Subterraneans’

15. ‘Space Oddity’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

16. ‘V-2 Schneider’

17. ‘Sound And Vision’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

18. ‘A New Career In A New Town’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

19. ‘Word On A Wing’ (Moonage Daydream Excerpt)

20. ‘Heroes’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

21. ‘D.J.’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

22. ‘Ashes To Ashes’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

23. ‘Move On’ (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)

24. ‘Moss Garden’ (Moonage Daydream Edit)

25. ‘Cygnet Committee/Lazarus’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

26. ‘Memory Of A Free Festival’ (Harmonium Edit)

27. ‘Modern Love ‘(Moonage Daydream Mix)

28. ‘Let’s Dance’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

29. ‘The Mysteries’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

30. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

31. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix 2)

32. ‘Word On A Wing’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

33. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ (live Moonage Daydream Mix)

34. ‘I Have Not Been To Oxford Town’ (Moonage Daydream a cappella Mix Edit)

35. ‘Heroes: IV’. ‘Sons Of The Silent Age’ (Excerpt) *

36. ‘★’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

37. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt)

38. ‘Memory Of A Free Festival’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

29. ‘Starman’

40. “You’re aware of a deeper existence…” (dialogue)

41. ‘Changes’

42. “Let me tell you one thing…” (dialogue)

43. “Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…” (dialogue)

* Performed by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop

‘Moonage Daydream’ (2CD release) tracklist:

CD 1:

01. “Time… one of the most complex expressions…” (dialogue)

02. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix 1)

03. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ (Moonage Daydream Remix Edit)

04. Medley: ‘Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud’ / ‘All The Young Dudes’ / ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ (Live)

05. ‘Life On Mars?’ (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit)

06. ‘Moonage Daydream’ (Live)

07. ‘The Jean Genie’ / ‘Love Me Do’ / ‘The Jean Genie ‘(Live) (featuring Jeff Beck)

08. ‘The Light’ (Excerpt)*

09. ‘Warszawa’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

10. ‘Quicksand’ (Early Version 2021 Mix)

11. Medley: ‘Future Legend’ / ‘Diamonds Dogs’ intro / ‘Cracked Actor’

12. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me’ (Live in Buffalo 8th November 1974)

13. ‘Aladdin Sane’ (Moonage Daydream Edit)

14. ‘Subterraneans’

15. ‘Space Oddity’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

16. ‘V-2 Schneider’

CD 2:

01. ‘Sound And Vision’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

02. ‘A New Career In A New Town’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

03. ‘Word On A Wing’ (Moonage Daydream Excerpt)

04. ‘Heroes’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

05. ‘D.J.’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

06. ‘Ashes To Ashes’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

07. ‘Move On’ (Moonage Daydream a cappella Mix Edit)

08. ‘Moss Garden’ (Moonage Daydream Edit)

09. ‘Cygnet Committee’/’Lazarus’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

10. ‘Memory Of A Free Festival’ (Harmonium Edit)

11. ‘Modern Love’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

12. ‘Let’s Dance’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

13. ‘The Mysteries (Moonage Daydream Mix)

14. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide ‘(Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

15. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix 2)

16. ‘Word On A Wing’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

17. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ (live Moonage Daydream Mix)

18. ‘I Have Not Been To Oxford Town’ (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)

19. ‘Heroes: IV.’ ‘Sons Of The Silent Age’ (Excerpt) *

20. ‘★’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

21. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt)

22. ‘Memory Of A Free Festival’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

23. ‘Starman’

24. “You’re aware of a deeper existence…” (dialogue)

25. ‘Changes’

26. “Let me tell you one thing…” (dialogue)

27. “Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…” (dialogue)

*Performed by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop

The Brett Morgen-directed film is released exclusively in IMAX on September 16 (hitting UK cinemas on September 23) and is described as a “feature length experiential cinematic odyssey” that “explores Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey.”

With never-before-seen footage, performance and music, the film is guided by Bowie’s narration and is the first to be officially sanctioned by the Bowie estate.

Meanwhile, the dates for the next international Bowie fan convention have been revealed, with the second edition taking place in New York City next year.