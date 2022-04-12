Conan Gray announces new album ‘Superache’

Conan Gray has announced details of his second album ‘Superache’.

The follow up to his 2020 debut ‘Kid Krow’ will be released on June 24 via Republic Records.

He also shared a short teaser for the record on social media.

It comes after the pop star shared new single ‘Jigsaw’ earlier this year along with ‘Telepath’, ‘People Watching’, ‘Astronomy’ and ‘Overdrive’ last year. All but ‘Overdrive’ are set to appear on his second album.

Gray is currently in the middle of a world tour, performing across North America before heading to the UK and Europe in May and June.

This weekend he is also due to perform at Coachella 2022 alongside headliners Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

Speaking to NME last year around the release of ‘Overdrive’, the pop star suggested the follow-up to his 2020 debut album Kid Krow could tackle some more “existential” topics.

“It’s definitely not the most mentally stimulating time for any writer so I’ve been writing a lot about my past,” he explained. “I’ve also gotten very existential in quarantine, like, ‘Why do I exist? Is fate real? Is there somebody out there that I just haven’t seen yet that’s going to change my life forever?’ I keep having those types of thoughts, so I’ve been writing very existential songs. I’ve been very nostalgic.”

He added that, as he continues to work on the new album, he wants to explore sounds that “make me feel like I’m in a movie”. “When I’m writing a song, I think that I always want to capture the moment as big as I possibly can,” he said. “I’m just a very intense romantic – I will take any small situation and make it gigantic, make it much more than it probably was in the moment. I think that’s what the album is probably going to feel a little bit like.”