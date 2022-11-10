Conan Gray announces ‘Superache’ Asia tour dates with stops in Singapore, Manila and more

American singer-songwriter Conan Gray has announced his 2023 ‘Superache’ Asia tour dates, which will see him perform in seven cities throughout February.

Gray will kick off his tour with a concert at the Namba Hatch in Osaka, Japan this February 14 before heading to the Pacifico in Yokohama on February 16. He then travels to the Philippines for a concert in Manila’s SM Mall of Asia Arena on February 18 before continuing on to Singapore for a show at the Star Theatre on February 20.

The singer will continue his tour at the Impact Exhibition Hall 5 in Bangkok, Thailand on February 25 before heading to Taiwan for a concert in the TICC in Taipei. He will then end the Asia tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, Korea on February 28.

Tickets for the Osaka and Yokohama shows will go on sale this December 17 at JPY10,500 inclusive of a drink. Tickets for the Manila concert are set to go on sale this November 17, though ticket prices have not yet been released.

Tickets for Gray’s Singapore concert will be available to the general public via TicketMaster this November 17 ranging from SGD108 to SGD188. Tickets for his Bangkok showcase will go on sale beginning November 24 with prices starting at THB1,500, while tickets for his Taiwan show are set to go on sale on November 18 with prices ranging from TWD2,300 to TWD4,300.

Tickets for the Seoul showcase will go on sale this November 18, though ticket prices have yet to be released.

Gray released ‘Superache’ earlier this year on June 24. The album featured the previously released singles ‘People Watching’, ‘Telepath’, ‘Jigsaw’, ‘Astronomy’ and ‘Memories’, and received a four-star review from NME’s Georgia Evans, who described the record as “theatrical”, but one that still “feels deep and honest.”

Conan Gray’s ‘Superache’ Asia tour dates are:

February 14 – Namba Hatch, Osaka, Japan

February 16 – Pacifico, Yokohama, Japan

February 18 – SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, the Philippines

February 20 – Star Theatre, Singapore

February 25 – Impact Exhibition Hall 5, Bangkok, Thailand

February 25 – TICC, Taipei, Taiwan

February 28 – KSPO Dome, Seoul, Korea