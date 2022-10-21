Concerts in Malaysia are being postponed following general election announcement

Several concerts in Malaysia have been postponed following the announcement of the country’s upcoming general election polling date.

Malaysia is set to head to the polls on November 19, The Star reported yesterday (October 20). In the wake of the announcement, several concerts have already confirmed a postponement due to clashing dates as many Malaysians are expected to travel to their hometowns to vote.

Pesta Kita, which was set to be held at Lanai@MATIC on November 19 and 20, announced their postponement hours after the election announcement, promising ticket holders that the festival featuring A.Nayaka, FORCEPARKBOIS, Midnight Fusic, DATO’ MAW, Late Night Frequency and more will still be held this year. “The team is working hard to find a replacement date,” the organisers promised, though no mention was made regarding refunds.

Malaysian diva Siti Nurhaliza’s ‘A Night To Remember’ concert at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre this November 18 and 19 has also reportedly been postponed, according to the singer’s fan club president Rozi Abdul Razak, though the organisers have yet to confirm the postponement. The singer’s ‘Music of The Soul’ concert at the Plenary Hall at KLCC Convention Centre this November 5 and 6 will not be affected.

Other concerts set to be held in the same week or day as the polls have yet to confirm a postponement. These include a series of concerts by Indonesian acts including veteran rock band NOAH’s November 12 concert at the Zepp KL concert hall, Ungu’s two-night concert this November 18 and 19, Slank’s November 19 showcase, and singer Raisa’s November 20 concert.

The comeback of Malaysia’s Rock The World festival is also set to be held on November 12.

Malaysia’s caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri announced the dissolution of the country’s Parliament on October 10, ensuring polls would be called before December 10. The ninth Prime Minister was formally appointed on August 21 last year following the resignation of previous premier Muyhiddin Yassin.