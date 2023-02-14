Conor Maynard announces Asia tour with shows in Singapore, Manila, Seoul and more

English singer-songwriter Conor Maynard has announced his 2023 Asia tour dates, which will see him performing in Singapore, Seoul and more.

Maynard will embark on the Asia leg of his ‘Continued’ world tour alongside special guest ANTH starting with a stop in Manila, the Philippines on May 20. He then will head to Singapore’s Capitol Theatre on May 23 before performing at the Legacy Taipei in Taiwan on May 25 and Seoul, Korea on May 26.

The final tour date on Maynard’s Asia tour will take place on July 15 at a yet-to-be-announced location.

Advertisement

Tickets are set to go on sale this February 17. Tickets for the Singapore and Taiwan concerts will be available via LiveNation, with tickets for the Singapore concert starting at SGD108. Tickets for the Taiwan concert will be available at TWD2,300.

Maynard most recently released the single ‘If I Ever’ on January 20. The singer is reportedly working on a new album, his first since his August 2016 effort ‘Covers’, a collection of his most popular covers which was released through former label Parlophone. That album included his covers of Zayn Malik’s ‘Pillowtalk’ and Ed Sheeran’s ‘Stitches’, as well as one original track titled ‘This Is My Version’.

Maynard first found fame in 2008 when he began posting covers of popular tracks on YouTube, with his cover of Ne-Yo’s ‘Beautiful Monster’ gaining the attention of the singer. Ne-Yo would later mentor Maynard, and led Maynard to signing with EMI/Parlophone and management company Turn First.

Conor Maynard’s 2023 ‘Continued’ Asia tour dates are:

May 20 – Manila, the Philippines

May 23 – Star Theater, Singapore

May 25 – Legacy Taipei, Taiwan

May 26 – Seoul, South Korea

July 15 – TBA