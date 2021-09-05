Consequence takes aim at Drake on new diss song ‘Party Time’

Consequence has shared a new diss record called ‘Party Time’ which takes aim at Drake over his ongoing beef with Kanye West.

The Queens rapper – who is a friend and longtime collaborator of Kanye West – took to social media yesterday afternoon (September 4) to tease the record, just hours after Drake leaked an unreleased Kanye and André 3000 track called ‘Life Of The Party’, which heard the Ye take shots at the Toronto rapper.

“Since ‘Life of The Party’ got Leaked… I guess it’s Party Time #QueensAllDay,” Consequence wrote.

HotNewHipHop then shared a text exchange it had with Cons that saw the rapper suggest “party time” would be commencing at 8:00pm ET, which led to speculation that perhaps West was going to release the official version of ‘Life Of The Party’.

Since "Life of The Party" got Leaked… I guess it's Party Time #QueensAllDay — Consequence (@ItsTheCons) September 4, 2021

Soon after HotNewHipHop‘s tweet, Consequence dropped ‘Party Time’, a diss record aimed at Drake that interpolates Tracey Lee‘s 1997 hip-hop anthem, ‘The Theme (It’s Party Time)’.

Addressing the issues between West and Drizzy, Cons raps: “We know two wrongs never makes thing right/ But when you insinuate, you are with the next man’s wife/ You might as well say you take the next man’s life/ ’Cause that’s a dark place that makes most men fight.”

He continued: “But from the outside, a person can tell/ You are going through your own personal hell/ Your parents out here like Sonya and Dell/ And ever since Sophie had a story to tell/ You’ve been taking Ls and coming after K/ And thought we couldn’t tell you were coming after K/ But most crabs are a shell of their self.”

Cons also says he wishes he could confront Drake in person, rapping: “Who told Aubs that he can play with them?/ That boy Cons can run the fade with them/ I wish we could shoot five instead of group chats/ Next time bring Chubbs when you shoot back.”

You can listen to ‘Party Time’ below:

Last month, Drake and West reignited their on-and-off feud – which itself dates back to 2009 – when Drake took shots at West and Pusha T on ‘Betrayal’, a new collaboration with Trippie Redd.

West appeared to respond by calling Drake out in a group text, writing: “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” West then later leaked the rapper’s home address in an Instagram post, before quickly deleting it.

Earlier this week, West spammed Drake‘s hometown of Toronto with huge billboards advertising his new album ‘DONDA’.

Meanwhile, Drake‘s producer Noah “40” Shebib has issued a statement about R. Kelly‘s inclusion on the Toronto rapper’s new album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’.