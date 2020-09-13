Conway The Machine shares new album ‘From King To A GOD’

Shady Records rapper Conway The Machine has released his new album ‘From King To A GOD’ – listen to it below.

The diverse 14-track project arrived on Friday (September 11) and features guest appearances and production from Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, DJ Premier, Mobb Deep‘s Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Dej Loaf, Alchemist, Daringer, Erick Sermon, Hit-Boy and his fellow Griselda rappers Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher.

Speaking on the new album, Conway said: “Typically, when I create an album, I tend to focus on being the best rapper and having the best bars. With ‘From King To A GOD’, I wanted to show growth; how much I’ve grown as an artist and how much I’ve grown as a man.”

Advertisement

He added: “I wanted to showcase versatility and show people that I’m not a one trick pony. I feel like this album is not only arguably one of my best albums ever, but it is also the perfect appetiser to get my fans ready for my Shady Records debut ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’.”

Listen to ‘From King To A GOD’ below.

Last week, Eminem dropped a dizzying new verse on Big Sean‘s new posse cut ‘Friday Night Cypher’.

The track appears on Sean’s new album, ‘Detroit 2’, which was released last Friday (September 4). It features guests appearances from Anderson .Paak, Post Malone, Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder and more.

‘Friday Night Cypher’ is a 10-minute monster that celebrates the MCs of Detroit. Joining Eminem and Big Sean are Tee Grizzly, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg and Royce Da 5’9″.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a man who broke into Eminem‘s home in Detroit earlier this year allegedly told the rapper that he was “there to kill him.”