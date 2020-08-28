Cordae and Roddy Ricch team up for new single, ‘Gifted’

Cordae is back with a new single, ‘Gifted’, a collaborative track with Roddy Ricch.

The track has dropped with an accompanying music video, in which we see Ricch and Cordae driving through the sburbs metropolis before arriving at a mansion where the two perform.

Watch the video, directed by Cole Bennett, below:

Advertisement

‘Gifted’, which also features a vocal appearance by singer-songwriter Ant Clemons, drops alongside Cordae’s 23rd birthday.

Cordae – formally known as YBN Cordae – released his debut album ‘The Lost Boy’ last year. He dropped the prefix from his stage name earlier this month after YBN crew, which he joined in 2018, announced their disbandment

Today’s track is also the first official release from Ricch following his Grammy-nominated debut album, ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’, in 2019.

At the 2020 virtual BET Awards (June 28), Ricch picked up the award for Album of the Year for his debut offering, as well as walking away with the trophy for Best New Artist.

Advertisement

Last month Ricch made his debut on the home edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert, performing some fan-favourites, including ‘The Box’, ‘High Fashion’ and ‘Ballin”.

Ricch introduced Ty Dolla $ign during the set who joined him for a quarantine version of ‘Bacc Seat’.