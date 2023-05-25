Corey Taylor says he “can’t stand” AI-generated music

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has revealed that he “can’t stand” AI-generated music.

Speaking to Kerrang! Radio to promote his new solo album ‘CMF2’, Taylor was asked if he had heard the viral AI-generated duet of ‘Black Eyes Blue’ by him and Rihanna and what he thought of AI music.

Taylor shared that he hadn’t heard the track, rolling his eyes in the process. “I don’t care for any of that crap dude, to be honest. I don’t know what people are trying to prove. Are they trying to prove that computers can do things just as good as people? Because if so, then what’s the point?,” he replied.

Taylor continued: “It’s an even worse example of technology taking over for talent than what I’ve been ranting about for years about Pro Tools and tuning and using the same fucking sounds”.

“And people keep going ‘Oh, isn’t it cool?’ I’m like ‘No, it’s not cool’. What are you, out of your mind? What, suddenly now we don’t have any talent? The only thing we’re going to get that sounds cool and new is from something that doesn’t even exist? Screw you, man.”

“Every time people get stoked in front of me about AI, I go ‘you’re not talking to the right person. You need to go over that way and talk to a dipshit who doesn’t care’ because I hate it. I can’t stand it,” Corey Taylor concludes.

Corey Taylor is set to release his sophomore solo album ‘CMF2’ on September 15 via his own record label imprint. Speaking to NME upon completing the record, Taylor said ‘CMF2’ is “going to be the best rock album of this year, and the next.”

“I can’t wait for people to hear this album,” he said. “It chews up that first record and spits it out. It’s more dialled-in with everything people expect from me, so it’s got hints of ‘CMFT’ but there are also hints of Slipknot, Stone Sour and all the stuff I’ve done in my acoustic shows. It’s got everything for everybody. People are going to fucking lose it.”

2020’s ‘CMFT’ scored a four-star review from NME‘s Dannii Leivers, who wrote: “‘CMFT’ isn’t the most profound or intense album Taylor has put his hand to, but it’s certainly the most fun. He sounds in love with life, a man finally free of his darkness.”