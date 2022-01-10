Corey Taylor confirms new Slipknot album will be released this year

Corey Taylor has confirmed that Slipknot’s new album will be released this year alongside more “big shit”.

Taking to Twitter, Taylor wrote: “Big Shit Coming, 2022 edition” before saying a new Slipknot album would be released this year. He then shared the quote “Hold On To Your Butts”.

Taylor also promised updates on his gonzo comedy/horror movie Zombie Versus Ninja and “secret ‘homecoming’ plans’”.

Big Shit Coming, 2022 edition: ZvN updates, SK album, secret ‘homecoming’ plans, etc. Stay Tuned!

“Hold On To Your Butts”- Franklin D. Roosevelt — PANDEMIC! AT THE DISCO (@CoreyTaylorRock) January 8, 2022

Taylor previously stated Slipknot’s upcoming seventh album is “really good; I’m really, really stoked on it. I actually like this one more than I like ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, and I loved ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.”

In August, Taylor confirmed he had just three songs left to record after his COVID diagnosis initially “screwed” things up. In December, he said he hoped the record would be mixed at the start of this year and then released “two or three months after”.

The band previewed the album last month with the release of new track ‘The Chapeltown Rag’, which they debuted live at Knotfest LA. Taylor then revealed that a video for the brutal number is on its way, and that another is coming for the LP’s official first single.

“We’re working on a video for… obviously for ‘Chapeltown Rag’, but also probably for whatever the first single’s gonna be,” he said. “Yeah, it’s just a matter of time before we start getting it together.”

In 2021, Taylor confirmed that Zombie Versus Ninja is “exactly as described; it’s zombies versus ninjas and it’s absolute mayhem. I have Tom Savini (Dawn of the Dead) and his team connected to to do all the effects, and I’ve been shopping it for a while and I hooked up with Greg Grunberg (Heroes, Star Wars, Star Trek) who has a production company, and we’re working together to put this together.”

Taylor also stars in the recently released horror film Rucker, which sees the titular serial killer attempt to create a gory masterpiece while driving a big rig truck. Taylor plays the part of the killer’s trucking friend.