Corey Taylor discusses when he might quit Slipknot

Corey Taylor has given some clues about when might be the right time for him to quit Slipknot.

The singer is set to releases his first solo album on October 2, ‘CMFT’, and already confirmed earlier this week (August 10) that his older band Stone Sour are on “indefinite hiatus”, adding that the band has “kinda run its course for now.”

Speaking to SiriusXM, Taylor responded to a question about when he might hang up the mask for good: “That’s a good question. The honest answer is – I don’t know. And honestly, it’s because I really try to keep myself healthy, I try to keep myself clean.

Advertisement

“I’m still as into extreme music as I’ve always been. That’s just a side of me that I’ve always been into. It’s never hard enough, it’s never crazy enough. And sometimes the band has to calm me down when it comes to the stuff that I write.”

The frontman continued: “The second that I’m doing this for reasons other than my absolute passion for doing it – as soon as that changes, that’s when I’ll know.

“And that’s honestly why I’ve always followed my passions and followed my interests, and I’ve never allowed myself to do anything for money, for a cheap pop, cheap fame… I’ve never done any of that. I’m not gonna say I’m proud of it because that’s just who I am.

“But needless to say, if I get to the age where that choice makes more and more sense, I think there’s a part of me that will absolutely rein myself in and be like, ‘No. No, this isn’t who you are. This isn’t what you wanna do. You need to walk.'”

Taylor said he would instinctively know when the time was right to call it a day on the band he’s fronted since 1997.

Advertisement

“I think at that point, I’ll have accomplished enough that I’ll be okay with it. It won’t mean that I’ll stop making music.

“It just means I’ll stop making a certain type of music. For me, I think I’ll have the honesty to know and hopefully, the courage to do it – because sometimes it’s scary.”

Taylor’s latest musical excursion came on ‘Bitch Slap’, the new song from rapper Tech N9ne.

It’s the second collaboration between the pair from this year, after they worked together on Taylor’s recent solo single ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ alongside Kid Bookie.