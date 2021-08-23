Corey Taylor gives update on COVID-19 diagnosis: “Had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would have been”

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has provided an update after recently revealing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

After confirming his diagnosis late last week, Taylor shared a video on social media telling fans he is “out of the woods” and recovering.

“I’m still positive, but the fever’s gone, aches are gone. I’m sweating everything out. I’m still congested, but I’m slowly but surely making my way. It shouldn’t be too much longer before I test negative, so that’s great,” he said.

Taylor believes being fully vaccinated against the virus reduced the severity of his symptoms, and encouraged others to get the jab.

“This is the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life. Had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would have been,” Taylor said.

“But because I had that extra little bit of protection, it definitely helped me get through it. So, go, go, go. If you’re still on the fence, I’m telling you right now, it’s the best thing you can do for yourself.”

Just a little update on how I’m recovering. Thanks so much to everyone who sent their best wishes and to friends and family who reached out. pic.twitter.com/haWwWZbdN3 — SHRED DJENT REDEMPTION (@CoreyTaylorRock) August 23, 2021

Taylor tested positive following the North American tour to support his solo album ‘CMFT’. The singer was forced to cancel his appearance at the Astronomicon pop culture convention in Michigan.

Prior to testing positive, Taylor criticised concertgoers that refused to get vaccinated.

“Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no. Here’s the thing: there shouldn’t be a mandate, but guess what, man, if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense,” he told Consequence.

“And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a fucking asshole, and you shouldn’t be let in anyway.”