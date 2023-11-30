Corey Taylor is working on a film score

Corey Taylor has revealed that he’s working on his first-ever film score.

Speaking to TellUs Rock for a new interview in supported of his latest solo album ‘CMF2’, the Slipknot frontman shared about what he’s currently up to now that Slipknot have wrapped up their performances for the year.

“I’m going to the studio to start recording my first score for a movie that I’m involved with,” the 49-year-old. However, Taylor said he wasn’t able to share more information about the film or the score he is working on.

“I can’t tell you which one it is. I’ve been sworn to secrecy, and I’m actually saying more than I could. It’s not a massive movie, but it’s a movie that I was involved with, that I was able to be in,” Taylor added.

He concluded: “I’m really excited. It’s gonna be my first time scoring a movie. So I’m really excited, dude. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. And I’m really excited to get down to it.”

In relevant news, the Slipknot frontman earlier this week shut down speculation that the nine-piece metal outfit have found their new drummer after parting ways with Jay Weinberg.

In reaction to Jeramie Kling, a former drummer for Venom Inc, seemingly teasing on social media that he might be Slipknot’s new masked drummer, Taylor wrote: “To everyone wondering about our new drummer… It’s not him. Stop letting him troll you. He’s not even on the list.”

Corey Taylor released his sophomore solo record ‘CMF2’ in September. The record scored three out of five stars from NME‘s Jordan Bassett, who wrote: “There’s enough good stuff on here to justify the album’s existence. And if nothing else, it’s a fascinating insight into the dichotomy that drives one of the greatest bands of the 21st century.”