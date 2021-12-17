Corey Taylor says he likes new Slipknot album even more than ‘We Are Not Your Kind’

Corey Taylor has shared a few new details about Slipknot‘s forthcoming seventh album, revealing that he likes it more than their last.

Speaking in a new interview with HardDrive Radio, the frontman talked about working on the band’s new material with producer “Evil” Joe Barresi (Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Nine Inch Nails) during lockdown.

“When we started first putting the new music together, it was a lot of flying around, people doing it in certain spots and trying to get the best out of it even though we were in the confines of lockdowns and stuff,” Taylor said. “So it was tricky. But we had a great producer with Joe Barresi, and he knows how to get the best out of pretty much any band that he’s ever worked with.”

He added: “He’s super rad and loves what we do, which sometimes that’s all you need – is just somebody going, ‘We’re gonna do this.'”

Taylor also gave an update on the status of the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, revealing that it’s “about 90 per cent” done, and he thinks it’s better than the band’s last record.

“It’s really good; I’m really, really stoked on it,” he said. “I actually like this one more than I like ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, and I loved ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.”

As for when it will arrive, Taylor said they plan on getting the album mixed in January, “so we can get it out two or three months after”.

“I have four songs that I have to sing, ’cause I’m redoing one that I wasn’t happy with; I listened to it, and I was, like, ‘I can do that better.’ And honestly, very rarely have I ever had the opportunity to do that,” he said. “So it’s actually kind of rad that I’m getting a chance to go in and go, ‘You know what? I can beat what I did.’

“But that’s gonna take me five days to get that done. ’Cause I’m gonna do those four songs and then go back through and do punch-up on anything that I’m just not feeling. But it’s gonna be very, very little ’cause I’m pretty down with everything that I’ve got. So once that’s done, man, it’s just a matter of having Joe mix it. And I know Clown’s been working on the artwork.”

The band previewed the album last month with the release of new track ‘The Chapeltown Rag’, which they debuted live at Knotfest LA. Taylor revealed that a video for the brutal number is on its way, and that another is coming for the LP’s official first single.

“We’re working on a video for… obviously for ‘Chapeltown Rag’, but also probably for whatever the first single’s gonna be,” he said. “Yeah, it’s just a matter of time before we start getting it together.”

Back in August, Taylor revealed that he had just three songs left to record for the band’s new album.

Speaking to fans as part of this year’s GalaxyCon, the frontman discussed the status of the ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ follow-up, which has a tentative 2022 release.

“I was actually supposed to finish my vocals this week,” Taylor said. “I got screwed, man, [by the COVID diagnosis]. I actually only have really three songs left to do.

“I’ve done all the other tracks because I’ve been doing ’em in between tours, just fucking hitting it.”