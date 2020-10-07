Corey Taylor says Metallica’s career success is “the blueprint” for Slipknot

Corey Taylor has spoken about the admiration he and his Slipknot bandmates have for Metallica, with the frontman saying that Metallica’s longevity and career success have offered a “blueprint” that his band will continue to follow in the years to come.

Taylor, who recently released his debut solo album ‘CMFT’, was speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe as part of the ‘At Home’ series when he was asked for his thoughts on Metallica and the influence that they’ve had on both his and Slipknot’s career.

“If there’s any band that we absolutely respect… there are a handful of bands, but Metallica was definitely, they were the high watermark man, they were the band to achieve,” Taylor recalled. “That was our [Slipknot’s] blueprint, basically.

“But we took so much from so many different bands as well that it would be unfair to say it was just Metallica that really guided us,” he added. “Obviously they [Metallica] were… still finding ways to challenge themselves. That’s the key.

“And that’s where Metallica, I really feel, is the blueprint, because they keep finding ways to break new ground, play every continent.

“They’ll be the first band to play Mars, I’m convinced of that.”

Last weekend Taylor revealed that Slipknot are in the early stages of preparing the follow-up to last year’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.