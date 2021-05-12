Corey Taylor recalls the moment he knew he wanted to join Slipknot

Corey Taylor has recalled the moment when he knew he wanted to join Slipknot.

In a new interview with Jackass’ Steve-O on his Wild Ride podcast, Taylor recalled the time he first saw the band perform live, saying that he knew he wanted to join them if he could. At the time, Taylor was fronting Stone Sour.

“When I watched that first show, I was right in front, they came through the audience, scared the hell out of it, everybody,” Taylor recalled.

“Because they’re in full masks, they weren’t wearing the coveralls yet, but they were just in these crazy outfits. And they opened with – I want to say it was like three minutes of just noise and blast beats. It was like being in a fucking Melvins concert! I can’t believe it, it was so gnarly. And for some reason, I was so attracted to it and drawn in by it.”

He went on: “I just was like: ‘I’m gonna be the singer in this band someday.’ And I’ve never had that thought in a million years for anybody else. And a year later, they asked me. It’s crazy.”

You can listen to the full interview here:

He continued: “At the time, I was the best singer in Des Moines, and they were the bigger band in Des Moines, and they wanted that extra tool, that extra bullet in the gun, I’m not really sure.

“If they hadn’t asked me to join, I would have done Stone Sour ’til the cows come home. I would have eventually done something that would have gotten the attention of whatever because we were shopping just like everybody else in Des Moines.”

Stone Sour eventually released their own album in 2002 after initially disbanding in 1997. Since 2015, the group has comprised of Taylor, Josh Rand, Christian Martucci, Johny Chow and Roy Mayorga.

Last month Taylor revealed that he has a new Slipknot mask ready to go and it will “fucking scare kids”.

“My new mask, is gonna fucking scare kids! It’s so gnarly, dude. It’s really uncomfortable; it freaked my wife out. She won’t look at it – and she loves crazy shit like that. She’s just like, ​’That’s really bothering me, you need to put that picture away!’” he explained, again to Steve-O.

Slipknot also recently revealed that they will be releasing a collection of new jigsaw puzzles depicting the cover art for their first three albums.