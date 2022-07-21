Corey Taylor says new Slipknot album “feels like a reset”

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has discussed his mindset while writing the band’s upcoming album ‘The End, So Far’.

Taylor was speaking to Kerrang, where he also talked about the band’s previous record ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ and their latest single, ‘The Dying Song’.

The frontman referred to the band’s sixth album as a “palette” cleanser before sharing that writing their seventh “felt almost like a reset”.

“I could get away from the shit that I’ve needed to say, and get back to the stuff that I want to say,” he continued.

He also shared the meaning behind ‘The Dying Song’ during the interview, saying that “For the last few years it’s been very trendy to be offended and outraged by everything, and yet nothing happens – especially in my country, which is just fucking ridiculous.”

He added: “It’s almost like the tables have turned, and the more angry people get, the more the people who they’re mad at just double-down on the shit. Instead of there being cause and effect, or crime and punishment, now it’s just like, ‘Fuck you, we don’t care.’

“I can’t tell if that’s a reaction because of the almost nihilistic isolation of the cultures themselves, where neither side is acknowledging any of the good parts of each other – they’re just really honed in on the shit that they consider inflammatory.”

Taylor then said it felt like people were “ringing the doomsday bell.”

“You’re sitting there going, ‘Well, it’s been fun! Everybody, pick up your trash when you’re leaving, and I’ll see you in Hell!’” he said. “That’s kind of what that song is. It’s just like, ‘If we don’t figure it out, I’ll see you when the meteor hits, basically.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Corey talked about the band showed fans their new mask last year. Recalling the moment the Iowa metal titans took to the stage at Rocklahoma Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, for their first show in 18 months, Taylor discussed the big reveal.

“At first people were like, ‘Who the fuck is this?!’” the musician said. “The cameras came out like fucking crazy. I mean, it lit up like nobody’s business, and I just stood there for a second and let everybody do it. And then it was just on, you know?” He later added: “I tend to go with my instincts. Sometimes it pays off; sometimes it doesn’t. I told the band: ‘I’m bringing out my new mask.’ And they were like, ‘Why?’ And I was like, ‘Because it’s time.’”

Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ will be released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, marking the band’s final record with the label after first signing with them in 1998. You can pre-order the album here.