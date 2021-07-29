Corey Taylor says Slipknot’s next album features “pit openers” that will “freak people out”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has opened up about the band’s next album, teasing that it features “pit openers” that will “fucking freak people out”.

The singer opened up in a new interview with Consequence, as the band continue work on the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ for a tentative 2022 release.

“It’s an expansion of where we were at on ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. This band has always prided itself on expanding boundaries, expanding our musical vision,” said Corey in the interview, which was conducted before the death of former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on Monday (July 26).

“It’s got the heavy… There’s so many different elements on this one, man, that let’s just say I’m really excited to get the vocals on it. I’ve got all the lyrics written and whatnot. I’m starting to fine-tune everything. It’s gonna be interesting, man.”

He went on: “I think I talked about it somewhere else where this is the first time in a long time on a Slipknot album where I’m not just talking about things from my point of view; I’m trying to look at things from other people’s point of view and tell different stories again.

“I’m kind of getting back to that, and it feels very freeing. It’s very liberating, man. And it’s gonna be rad. There’s a couple of songs on here that people are gonna be, like… There’s definitely some pit openers that are gonna fucking freak people out. It’s gonna be rad.”

This comes after Taylor previously teased that the record would see the band “entering a realm that we’ve never been”.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently joined his Slipknot bandmates in paying tribute to former drummer Joey Jordison after his death was confirmed earlier this week.

A representative for his family said that he died peacefully in his sleep on Monday (July 26). A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.