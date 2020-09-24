Corey Taylor shares huge new track ‘Culture Head’ from debut solo album

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared a new solo track – listen to ‘Culture Head’ below.

Taylor will release his debut solo album, ‘CMFT’, on October 2 via Roadrunner. Previously, he’s previewed the album with singles ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’, ‘Black Eyes Blue’ and ‘HWY 666’.

‘Culture Head’ was premiered last night (September 23) during WWE’s NXT broadcast on US television – listen to the new song below.

Advertisement

Taylor is set to celebrate the release of ‘CMFT’ on October 2 by headlining a livestreamed event called Forum Or Against ‘Em.

The gig, which will take place at Los Angeles venue The Forum on the album’s release day, will see Taylor performing the album in full along with his band, as well as a selection of covers and tracks from his Slipknot and Stone Sour back catalogue.

“I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people,” Taylor said of the gig.

“And I’m honoured that The Forum let us do just that. It’s ‘CMFT’ in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you.”

Advertisement

Taylor has been extremely vocal during the coronavirus pandemic, and recently took aim at anti-maskers.

“There are still a bunch of fucking mooks with no masks on at the casinos,” Taylor said, appearing on comedian and actor Dean Delray’s podcast Let There Be Talk. “And, actually, the people who were there, tourists or visitors or whatever, were giving shit to people who were wearing masks. That was enough for me to just go, ‘You know what, man? Fuck you!'”

He added: “It’s like, not everything has to be a political fucking statement. It’s better to just be cautious. It’s better to be smart. You wanna walk around with no fucking mask on, you go ahead and spin the barrel, and let’s see how many times you can click it.”