Corey Taylor shuts down speculation on new Slipknot drummer

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shut down rumours that the Iowan metal band have found their new drummer.

Earlier this month (November 5), Slipknot shocked fans by announcing the departure of longtime drummer, Jay Weinberg – who had been with the metal outfit since 2014. In an official social media statement, the Iowa band said that they are “intent on evolving”, and have made the “creative decision” that Weinberg will leave the band.

Shortly after Weinberg’s departure, fans began speculating on who his replacement drummer would be. One drummer at the forefront of the rumour mill so far has been Jeramie Kling, a former drummer for Venom Inc.

In a quickly deleted post that Kling made on Instagram following the announcement of Weinberg’s departure, Kling wrote: “Drumming is simply a matter of timing. Bring it to you. Invite the chaos.” He also shared a graphic of Slipknot’s stylised logo.

streets are saying jeramie kling is slipknots new drummer pic.twitter.com/AVbSPypZyY — hel (@j1mknot) November 14, 2023

Last week, Kling posted a photo of a new snare drum, with the hashtag #im666, in reference to Slipknot’s ‘Heretic Anthem’ lyric, “if you’re 555 / then I’m 666“.

Now, Corey Taylor has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to put an end to Kling’s teasing, writing: “To everyone wondering about our new drummer… It’s not him. Stop letting him troll you. He’s not even on the list.” Taylor’s confirmation comes with the emphatic conclusion in direct response to Kling’s “666” hashtag, with the Slipknot frontman writing “he’s not 666”.

See Corey Taylor’s post below.

To everyone wondering about our new drummer…

It’s not him.

Stop letting him troll you.

He’s not even on the list.#hesnot666 — fuck your checkmark (@CoreyTaylorRock) November 27, 2023

Weinberg wrote about his departure from Slipknot: “I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after. However, I’ve been overwhelmed by — and truly grateful for — the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home.”

Weinberg joined Slipknot ahead of the release of the band’s 2014 album ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’. He replaced the original drummer Joey Jordison, who left in December 2013. Jordison died in 2021 at the age of 46.

The band have undergone a number of personnel changes over the years, including in 2019 when Michael Pfaff replaced percussionist Chris Fehn. Previously, bassist Alessandro Venturella replaced Paul Gray, who died in 2010. Most recently, longtime keyboardist Craig Jones left the group in June.