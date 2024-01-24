Corey Taylor announces solo tour dates in Japan and the Philippines

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has announced a handful of solo tour dates in Japan and the Philippines – see the full list of dates below.

Taylor – who apart from fronting Slipknot and Stone Sour, has released two solo albums to date – announced the news via social media today (January 24). The tour will see Taylor perform a total of four shows: two in Tokyo, Japan, one in Osaka, Japan and one in Manila, the Philippines.

Advertisement

Pre-sale tickets to Corey Taylor’s Japan shows are on sale now until March 9 via his website, while tickets to his Philippines concert will go on sale on January 30 at noon, local time. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

At the time of publishing, it is currently unclear if Corey Taylor will announce or perform more shows in Asia as part of his ‘CMF2’ tour.

Corey Taylor’s ‘CMF2’ tour dates in Japan and the Philippines are:

MARCH:

25 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Haneda

26 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Haneda

28 – Osaka, Japan – Zepp Osaka Bayside

APRIL:

01 – Manila, the Philippines – New Frontier Theater

The tour will be in support of Taylor’s sophomore solo album, ‘CMF2’, which scored a three-star review from NME upon its release in September last year. In the review, NME‘s Jordan Bassett wrote: “There’s enough good stuff on here to justify the album’s existence. And if nothing else, it’s a fascinating insight into the dichotomy that drives one of the greatest bands of the 21st Century.”