Corey Taylor teases release of Slipknot’s “lost” album ‘Look Outside Your Window’

Corey Taylor has teased the release of Slipknot‘s lost album ‘Look Outside Your Window’.

It was recorded by the frontman, Sid Wilson, Jim Root and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan at the same time as the group were working on 2008’s ‘All Hope Is Gone’. At one point, Taylor tried to blend the two records into one, but the “super experimental, vibey” tracks didn’t gel. To date, only one track from the sessions has been released – ‘All Hope Is Gone’ bonus track ‘Til We Die’.

The band have spoken about releasing the lost album on multiple occasions ever since. Speaking to NME in 2020, Clown revealed the band almost dropped it over Christmas 2019 but ultimately decided against it because they didn’t want it to interfere with sixth studio album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

In January, Crahan said it could finally see the light of day this year but it has failed to materialise so far.

Now in a new interview with NME, Taylor has given a further update and said it’s partly his fault that the record hasn’t been released yet.

When asked about the record, he replied: “It’s actually funny that you bring that up. I was talking to Clown about it the other day and he goes, ‘One of the reasons it hasn’t come out is because you keep putting shit out which keeps conflicting with when I want to release it!’ I was like, ‘Fuck dude, why didn’t you tell me?’ He says, ‘Fuck, Taylor – you just got too much shit!’ It’s sounding like he’s got a release date that he can finally lock in and I have promised him that I won’t release anything that will ruin that. I think it’s going to be next year – finally, man!

Taylor continued: “I just went back and listened to all that stuff and it’s so dope and so different. People going into this thinking it sounds like ‘Slipknot’ Slipknot are so wrong. It doesn’t sound like anything Slipknot have ever done, that’s why it’s its own thing. To me, it really is the long-lost album. The music is so beautiful, it probably has some of my favourite melodies that I’ve done, and people are really going to dig it. Clown did a really good job.”

Meanwhile, Taylor recently spoke about how people in Slipknot’s home state of Iowa have reacted to the band over the years.

Elsewhere, Taylor previously announced an upcoming UK and European tour for his second solo album ‘CMFT2’.

Starting on November 8, the tour will kick off with a show at Leeds’ O2 Academy, followed by a gig in Wolverhampton the following day. From there, the dates will see Taylor make stops in cities including Manchester, Glasgow and London. You can purchase tickets here.