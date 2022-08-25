Jakarta’s Joyland Festival announces first lineup with Cornelius, PREP, Moonchild and more

A first wave of 14 artists including Japanese electro-psych veteran Cornelius, British synth-pop outfit PREP and LA-based neo-soul band Moonchid have been announced for Jakarta’s Joyland Festival this November.

Joyland Festival and organisers Plainsong Live took to social media on Wednesday evening (August 24) to share the event’s first line-up. In addition to Cornelius, PREP and Moonchild, 11 other acts are slated for the lineup: K-pop girl group Secret Number, psych-electronic outfit Mild High Club, American electro-jazz producer Kiefer, Indonesian singer-songwriters Hindia, Tulus, SIVIA, Gamaliel and Monita Tahalea, Jakarta pop trio RAN, electronic rock duo SCALLER, and Yogyakarta alternative rock band Skandal. Additional acts will be announced in subsequent phases.

In addition to musical performances, the festival is also slated to feature creative workshops, outdoor film screenings, comedy performances from yet-to-be-announced acts and a marketplace.

The festival is scheduled to take place between November 4-6 at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Field in Senayan. Tickets will be made available today (25 August) via their website at 12pm, and will be priced from RP950,000 on a limited basis.

In March, the festival held an event in Bali which featured an extensive line-up of local acts including White Shoes & The Couples Company, Pamungkas, Grrrl Gang and Gabber Modus Operandi. In NME’s festival review, Felix Martua highlighted the event’s success, even stating that following festivals “should bring their A-game, especially now that we have finally earned the right (and the approval) to enjoy music at its wildest”.

This year’s edition of Jakarta’s Joyland Festival will be the event’s sophomore outing, following its 2019 debut. Its inaugural edition’s line-up featured acts such as Washed Out, Yves Tumor, Frankie Cosmos, Anna of the North and Ardhito Pramono.

The line-up for Jakarta’s Joyland Festival 2022 so far is:

Cornelius

Moonchild

PREP

Secret Number

Mild High Club

Kiefer

Tulus

SIVIA

Hindia

RAN

Gamaliel

Monita Tahalea

SCALLER

Skandal