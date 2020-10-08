Country singer Morgan Wallen pulled from ‘SNL’ performance after partying without a mask

Country artist Morgan Wallen has been pulled from his forthcoming performance spot on Saturday Night Live after videos of him at bars and parties without a mask went viral.

Over the weekend, videos surfaced on TikTok of Wallen Tuscaloosa, Alabama at bars and a house party, without wearing a mask. One video also showed him kissing someone who had their mask around their neck.

Now, Wallen has taken to social media to reveal he will no longer be performing on the show this Saturday (October 10) and has apologised for his actions.

In a video filmed in his New York City hotel room, Wallen said that he got a call from Saturday Night Live telling him that he will no longer be playing.

“I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said.

“I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this.”

“I’d like to apologise to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down,” he continued.

“I think I have some growing up to do. I think I’ve lost myself a little bit. I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places, and it’s left me with less joy…I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while, and go work on myself.”

At the time of writing, SNL has yet to announce a replacement for Wallen on the forthcoming episode, which will be hosted by comedian Bill Burr.

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion made her debut on the show, performing ‘Savage’ and ‘Don’t Stop’ while calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.