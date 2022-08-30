Couple release new single ‘Let Me Love You’ alongside vibrant music video

Malaysian power-pop band Couple have released a new single titled ‘Let Me Love You’ alongside a lighthearted and vibrant music video.

The single was released on streaming platforms on August 29, and sees the band taking in some unexpected influences in the writing of the track.”What started out as a jangly indie pop tune was transformed into a more modern piece of contemporary alt-pop by combining R&B beats with 80s jangle pop and New Romantics-esque hooks in the studio,” frontman Aidil Rusli told the New Straits Times.

“Imagine Boy Pablo and Joji teaming up with Fun while hanging out with The Smiths and Spandau Ballet, and you might just get this song as a result.”

The music video also stars comedian Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin, who compares the band to “Secret Garden, Fools Garden, Savage Garden,” and “of course, Michael Learns To Rock” in a deadpan outro.

Watch the music video for ‘Let Me Love You’ below.

‘Let Me Love You’ is the first new release from Couple since their December 2020 single ‘Be My Baby’. ‘Be My Baby’ followed September’s ‘Malam Minggu’, which was touted as a preview of the four-piece band’s upcoming album ‘Poptimism’. ‘Poptimism’ was initially set to be released in July 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Couple have since confirmed that the album will be released this September 23 on all digital platforms and will include ‘Let Me Love You’, ‘Be My Baby’ and ‘Malam Minggu’. A physical release is also planned, and will include a standard edition 10-song CD and a collector’s boxset featuring a limited-edition version of the album.

The limited-edition album will include a second disc with three previously unreleased songs from the ‘Poptimism’ album sessions and demos. No date has been announced for the physical release.

‘Poptimism’ will be Couple’s fourth studio album after ‘Top Of The Pop’ (2006), ‘Teenage Disc Fantastic’ (2008) and ‘Pop Tak Masuk Radio’ (2009).

The band are set to join Massacre Conspiracy, OAG, Orkes A. Hizadin and more on Atas Angin’s three-date tour across the country this September. Couple will play all three dates starting at Johor Bahru’s Rockin Jamz Hall this September 2.