Couple, Sekumpulan Orang Gila and more announced for Malaysia’s Johor Rocktober festival

Couple and Sekumpulan Orang Gila have been announced as the headliners for the Johor Rocktober festival set to take place later this month.

Set to be held at the Educity Sports Complex in Nusajaya, Johor this October 21, Johor Rocktober will see Couple and Sekumpulan Orang Gila joined by the likes of grunge group Grey Sky Morning, Statik, Terbabo!, Pop Scene, Interaksi and Rakusticca & Ahmad Albab.

Tickets for the festival are now available via Ticket2U starting at the pre-sale price of MYR55 for general admission tickets. Once the pre-sale period ends, general admission tickets will be priced at MYR70 each.

Couple released their fourth album ‘Poptimism’ on digital platforms September 23. The album notably included the track ‘KTYT’, which features a metalcore breakdown with screamed vocals courtesy of Sekumpulan Orang Gila.

A physical release is also planned, and will include a standard edition 10-song CD and a collector’s boxset featuring a limited-edition version of the album that packs a second disc with three previously unreleased songs from the ‘Poptimism’ album sessions and demos.

No date has been announced for the physical release.

The album received a four-out-of-five star rating from NME writer Adrian Yap, who praised the band’s maturing sound and willingness to experiment with other genres while still maintaining their signature sound.

Sekumpulan Orang Gila recently clinched the Best Rock Album award at Malaysia’s Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) awards ceremony on September 11. The band were also nominated for the Best Album award for their 2021 album ‘Second Voyage’, a groundbreaking moment for Malaysia’s underground music scene as the first post-hardcore act to be nominated for a top award.

The post-hardcore outfit released their fourth and most recent album ‘Second Voyage’ in September 2021. The album includes their single ‘Pelukan Angkasa’ featuring pop singer Shila Amzah, which won the top prize at the Anugerah Juara Lagu awards in March.