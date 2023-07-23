Courteeners’ Liam Fray debuts new Manchester United shirt while headlining Tramlines

Courteeners‘ Liam Fray debuted the new Manchester United away shirt for the new season during a festival set this weekend.

The Manchester band were headlining Sheffield’s Tramlines on Saturday night (July 22) and Fray emerged on stage in the white and green kit.

“Fantastic night tonight,” Fray wrote on Instagram after the show. Headlining Tramlines whilst being asked to debut the new United shirt. Crowd were incredible, from start to finish…always have been here.”

Advertisement

He added: “We’re off for a bit to do some new music. See you soon and look after each other.”

See the new shirt below.

Discussing new music in an interview with NME at Glastonbury 2023 last month, Fray revealed a few new song titles including ‘Solitude Of The Night Bus’ and ‘When Are You In New York Next?’ – as well as the claim that another sounds like “Mac Miller covering Leonard Cohen”. He also said that the upcoming music “is gonna blow people’s heads off”.

“The song is king, and the song will always win,” he said. “When I play these new ones to people, I feel dead happy. It feels cool to be in this position. Someone who I trust told me that they’re the best songs I’ve written since [2008 debut album] ‘St Jude’.

“I want to do two albums. One is fun and the other is piano, drum machines, a bit moodier. Don’t expect any hits off that one, but I know what will happen – they’ll be the hits and no one will give a fuck about the ones that I think are good. The ones that are sleepers will be loved. But also, who cares? I love that idea from tonight of feeling so insignificant as part of Glastonbury. I’m going to try and transfer that to the rest of my life.”