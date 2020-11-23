Courtney Barnett to perform global livestream from Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building

Courtney Barnett has announced her first gig with a full live band since January, a global livestream from her home city of Melbourne.

She’ll perform from one of the city’s landmark structures, the Royal Exhibition Building, the first building in Australia to receive UNESCO World Heritage status.

The ticketed show is set to take place on December 17, with streams going out at different times to allow fans all over the world to tune in.

The show will be streamed at 8pm GMT / 9pm CET for European viewers, 8pm AEDT / 10pm NZDT for Australia and New Zealand, and at both 8pm ET and 8pm PT for the US’ East and West Coast respectively.

Tickets go on sale at 10pm GMT on Thursday (November 26), and will be available here. She will be performing new compositions, alongside picks from her discography thus far.

Having spent over 100 days in lockdown under Melbourne’s strict coronavirus regulations, it’s Barnett’s first live show with a full band since taking part in fundraising shows for bushfire relief efforts in January.

She has, however, performed solo for a number of streamed and broadcast shows. In March, she hosted an Instagram live gig that featured contributions from the likes of Sharon Van Etten, Sheryl Crow and Nathanial Rateliff.

A month later, she joined a bill including Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker for a livestream of Australian and New Zealand artists.

Barnett also made her fifth appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, in May performing a stripped-back version of ‘Sunday Roast’.

Last month, Barnett was announced alongside Amyl and The Sniffers, Kathleen Hanna, Palehound, KO Newborn and more for a new cassette compilation titled ‘Hands Off!’.