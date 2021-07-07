Courtney Barnett teases new music, shares audio snippet under pseudonym

Courtney Barnett has teased the arrival of new music, releasing a small excerpt on streaming services under a pseudonym.

On Instagram, Barnett promoted her Tell Me What You’re Listening To playlist on Spotify. She also released a professionally-filmed clip of her looking out the window of her home.

Interestingly, one of the songs on the playlist is the 13-second track ‘All Eyes on the Pavement’ by Oliver Paul, clearly sung by Barnett. Paul also happens to be the protagonist in Barnett’s track ‘Elevator Operator’.

Additionally, ‘All Eyes On The Pavement’ was released through the label A Crabby Mettle Neutron, which is an anagram of Courtney Melba Barnett, the singer’s full name.

Listen to the snippet below:

Over on TikTok, Barnett has posted a video of her painting a billboard in Melbourne, featuring the words ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’. The accompanying audio, the same as ‘All Eyes on the Pavement’, is titled ‘Rae Street’.

Barnett had previously alluded to debuting new music when she announced her New Zealand tour, taking place from tomorrow (July 8).

During an interview with Australian radio station Double J last year, Barnett said she had been creating new music on the road and how her new songs have “a distinctly different feel”.

“I’ve been working on these songs since the last album came out, I guess,” Barnett said.

“A lot of them are these soft, folk songs that are written in hotel rooms. You can tell, they’re timid and quiet.”

Courtney Barnett’s last album was her 2018 sophomore record ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’. NME gave the LP four stars upon its release, writing “the queen of slacker cool exposes her guts on her dark and melancholy second album”.