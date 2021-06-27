Courtney Love calls out Olivia Rodrigo photo’s similarity to Hole album cover

Courtney Love has called out Olivia Rodrigo for her new flower-themed promo photo, hinting at its similarities with Hole‘s ‘Live Through This’ album cover.

Earlier this week, Rodrigo shared the photo, which sees her cradling a bouquet of flowers with a crown on and mascara streaming down her face, to promote her forthcoming ‘Sour Prom’ livestream event.

In a new post on social media, Love shared the photo and wrote: “Spot the difference! #twinning,” tagging Rodrigo.

Advertisement

Commenting on the post, Rodrigo said: “Love u and live through this sooooo much,” to which Love replied: “Olivia – you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

The photo and comment was also posted on Love’s Facebook page, where she discussed the similarities with fans in the comment section. “I’ve informed her I await her flowers [and] note,” Love wrote. “I sure hope it’s long . Does Disney teach kids reading and writing ? God knows. Let’s see.

She added: “My cover was my original idea . A thing you maybe have to actually live life to acquire ? I don’t know . Anyway . Disney ? Yes it’s rude .”

Rodrigo’s photo has also gained comparisons to the creative direction of US band Pom Pom Squad, with a now-viral Twitter thread pointing out similarities between the ‘Sour Prom’ photo and a Pom Pom Squad photoshoot, as well as other recent shoots from Rodrigo.

Had a tiktok going viral that had photos that show how Olivia rodrigos team have been very ~inspired~ by Pom Pom Squads music/album art/Insta posts/style/vibe etc and have copied pps frequently thru olivias campaign. It got reported and taken down. So Ima post the pics here: — Honey Cutt (@HoneyCuttband) June 24, 2021

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Justice‘s Gaspard Augé has spoken out over the band’s recent legal troubles with Justin Bieber, saying the pop star’s new album artwork was a “very conscious rip-off” of the dance duo.

The cover for Bieber’s sixth record ‘Justice’, which arrived back in March, references the pop star’s Christian faith by using a crucifix-style “T” in the title.

Fans soon began noticing the similarities between the logo and that of French dance duo Justice, who have used the font since 2003. The group’s management later revealed that Bieber’s team had contacted them about potentially working together on his new graphic.