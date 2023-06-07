Yvette Young’s math rock band Covet to perform in Singapore this August

American math rock outfit Covet are set to perform in Singapore this August.

The concert – which is set to take place on August 27 at a currently undisclosed venue – was announced today (June 7) via Asymmetry Entertainment, a new offshoot of Singaporean concert promoter Symmetry.

Our first Asymmetry show is none other than @covettheband! Catch this trio of math rock magicians live in Singapore on 27 Aug. With brand new material from Catharsis, we guarantee you'll be thrilled by this show! Tickets go on sale tmr, 8 June at 1pm so set your alarms 🎸💐✨ pic.twitter.com/CUeyoXEr6e — Symmetry (@SymmetrySG) June 7, 2023

Tickets to the concert are set to go on sale this Thursday (June 8) at 1pm via Eventbrite. General tickets will cost S$70, will tickets at the door cost $80.

Consisting of guitarist Yvette Young, bassist Brandon Dove and drummer Jessica Burdeaux, Covet released their third studio album ‘Catharsis’ in April this year, led by fan favourites ‘Firebird’ and ‘Smolder’.

Young, who founded the band, announced the additions of Dove and Burdeaux in October last year, saying that the state of the band with exiting members David Adamiak and Forrest Rice had “got to the point where I wanted to quit my own project and it really came down to whether I continue on with a fresh start or I just scrap this project entirely”.

“This is my shot at trying one more time. Thank you to everyone who has been understanding, supportive, and patient through my silence,” the frontwoman added.

Covet have yet to announce other concerts in Southeast Asia at the time of publishing.