COVID-19’s genetic code has been turned into song, available to buy as NFTs

The genetic code of the Coronavirus has been turned into a variety of songs that are now available to own as NFTs.

READ MORE: The 50 best songs of 2021

According to Viromusic, who are behind the project, the ambient tracks “are made using the genetic sequence inside the Coronavirus. Using a technique called DNA Sonification, the melody in the songs is derived entirely from the viral sequence. Every note in the melody is part of the step-by-step instructions the virus uses to make more copies of itself.”

Then, the company adds other instruments like cello, bass, synths or drums as an accompaniment, mints it, and makes the track available on the Rarible platform as an NFT. Prices start from 0.07 Ethereum, which is around £210.

Advertisement

So far, 10,000 songs have been created and range from slow, melodic songs to energetic rock. Check out a handful below:

Owners will get get specific details about their chosen track, including which part of the Coronavirus’ genetic sequence corresponds to the code used in the song, and a description of what that gene is used for in the virus.

“Not a single note has been altered – it’s a direct musical representation of the viral code,” say Viromusic.

Advertisement

Answering the important question of “why?”, Viromusic say: “The idea for this collection was born from an awe of the beauty in the code of life. We hope this project helps to raise awareness that even a virus capable of inflicting such misery is fundamentally based on the same code as every living thing on earth. We thought it would be interesting to take this code and make it play music. We hope you find it as haunting, interesting and provocative as we do.”

Since the project was launched on December 4, just one NFT has been sold.