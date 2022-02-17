Cradle Of Filth are “looking at some options” for their forthcoming Ed Sheeran collaboration, according to the band’s frontman Dani Filth.

The unlikely team-up was first mooted last summer after Sheeran said that he “was really into death metal as a kid”, adding: “I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff.”

Filth subsequently revealed that he and Sheeran had been in touch about a potential collaboration, and that the Suffolk singer was “a massive fan” of the band.

Advertisement

Speaking to Heavy Consequence in a new interview, Filth has now given a fresh update on the progress of his band’s collaboration with Sheeran.

“Ed’s expressed a desire to be part of a song, and we’re currently looking at some options, and that’s about as far as it’s got,” Filth said. “He did invite me up to his house – he doesn’t live very far from me, probably 18 to 20 miles from where I live.

“The thing that interests me, if we would undertake [the collaboration], the juxtaposition between what we do and what he does. I think it’s a bit of a challenge to undertake.”

Filth added: “I’ve really favoured that of late. I’ve done a guest spot with Bring Me The Horizon, The 69 Eyes and, more recently, Twiztid, as well. And, on each of those occasions, I’ve had people say to me … ‘That’s not going to work. That’s going to be really weird’ … and people saying that means I’ll just do the opposite.”

Advertisement

Cradle Of Filth released their thirteenth studio album ‘Existence Is Futile‘ last October.

Sheeran, meanwhile, is set to release a studio version of his collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon, a re-working of his single ‘Bad Habits’, which they premiered at last week’s BRIT Awards.