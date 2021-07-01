CRAVITY reportedly to make their comeback in August

CRAVITY are reportedly set to make a comeback this coming August with new music.

According to a report by Korean news outlet OSEN on June 30, the K-pop boyband are currently in the middle of preparations of a new album, set to drop in August. If true, the upcoming release will be CRAVITY’s second comeback of the year, following the mini-album ‘Season 3. Hideout: Be Our Voice’ in January.

The report also noted that the upcoming release will also showcase the group’s musical growth and their unique worldview, although details are scarce at this moment. The band’s agency Starship Entertainment has yet to confirm nor deny the report.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, CRAVITY made an appearance on ELLE’s popular video series ‘Song Association’, where they performed hit songs by K-pop groups f(x) and SEVENTEEN, ‘Hot Summer’ and ‘Crazy In Love’ respectively, plus ‘Party (Shut Down)’ by rapper Sik-K.

The rookie boy group are also the latest K-pop act who are slated to release new music in August, following groups such as Stray Kids and Red Velvet.

For Red Velvet, their upcoming August return will marks their first release after a nearly 18-month hiatus, following their 2019 compilation album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’. Despite confirmation from the girl group’s agency, an exact timeline of release has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ August comeback will be their first since being crowned winners of the Mnet reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War, and is said to include member Hyunjin, who had been on hiatus since February.