CRAVITY announce new dates for ‘Masterpiece’ world tour

K-pop boyband CRAVITY have announced the dates for the North American and Asia legs of their upcoming ‘Masterpiece’ world tour.

The group are set to kick off the tour in Seoul, South Korea with a show on May 13. CRAVITY’s ‘Masterpiece’ world tour will also see the boyband perform two shows each in the Japanese cities of Osaka and Yokohama.

The Starship Entertainment group will start the North American leg of their world tour at Webster Hall in New York on June 16, before heading to Chicago’s Copernicus Center on June 18.

CRAVITY will also play a show in the US territory of Puerto Rico on May 20, before heading back stateside with concerts in Atlanta and Dallas, before wrapping things up in Los Angeles.

Following CRAVITY’s US tour, the boyband will start the Asia leg, which will feature shows in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Thailand over three months.

Ticketing details for CRAVITY’s upcoming ‘Masterpiece’ world tour are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this space for more information.

The dates for CRAVITY’s ‘Masterpiece’ world tour are:

MAY

13: Seoul, South Korea, Olympic Park Olympic Hall

14: Seoul, South Korea, Olympic Park Olympic Hall

JUNE

2: Osaka, Japan, Grand Cube Osaka

3: Osaka, Japan, Grand Cube Osaka

6: Yokohama, Japan, Pacifico Yokohama

7: Yokohama, Japan, Pacifico Yokohama

16: New York, New York, Webster Hall

18: Chicago, Illinois, Copernicus Center

20: San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sala Sinfonica de Bellas Artes

22: Atlanta, Georgia, Heaven at The Masquerade

23: Dallas, Texas, House of Blues

25: Los Angeles, California, Avalon Hollywood

JULY

8: Taipei, Taiwan, NTU Sports Center 1F

29: Hong Kong, Rotunda 3 KITEC

AUGUST

5: Manila, Philippines, New Frontier Theater

OTCOBER

28: Bangkok, Thailand, Chaengwattana Hall

CRAVITY’s upcoming world tour is in support of their latest mini-album ‘Master: Piece’, which they released earlier this month. The record had dropped alongside a music video for the lead single ‘Groovy’. Prior to the release of ‘Master: Piece’, the boyband has also dropped their first-ever English single ‘Boogie Woogie’.