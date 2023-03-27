Crawlers unveil huge new single ‘That Time Of Year Always’

Crawlers have shared a new single – listen to ‘That Time Of Year Always’ below.

The anthemic track details the hardships of seasonal depression, while the Liverpool band – who appeared in this year’s NME 100 – have released the single to mark the start of spring, further emphasising the themes behind the song.

“‘That Time Of Year Always’ encompasses the feeling of envying your younger self before the trauma hits in your early 20s,” said lead vocalist Hollie Minto. “It’s about missing the ignorance that you had in your childhood; that reflection process which usually happens for me during the winter seasons.”

She added: “Being older, you realise that despite thinking these thoughts stem from seasonal depression, it’s normal to feel that longing for your youth all year round, and to constantly have your younger self in mind when reminiscing about what once was”.

Crawlers broke through with their debut self-titled EP in 2021, with lead single ‘Come Over (Again)’ amassing over 34 million streams on Spotify alone. The four-piece have since gone on to open up for My Chemical Romance at their Warrington show in May 2022, and have appeared at festivals including The Great Escape, SXSW and Reading & Leeds.

Last November, the band dropped their debut mixtape ‘Loud Without Noise’. In a four-star review, NME said that Crawlers “embody what it means to be a young band for the current moment – fluid in style, chronically online and willing to take on difficult subjects in a thoughtful way.”