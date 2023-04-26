Crazy Town singers filmed beating each other up after on-stage row

Crazy Town singers Bobby Reeves and Seth Binzer got into a fistfight after their rocky show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at the weekend.

The altercation occurred after lead singer Binzer, also known as Shifty Shellshock, failed to arrive on stage until the end of the show, which also featured (hed)p.e., Adema and Tantric – leaving co-vocalist Reeves to fill in for the majority of the gig on Sunday (April 23).

According to fan-filmed clips of the show, Reeves struggled to handle frontman duties – often forgetting lyrics to songs and occasionally berating Binzer for his absence.

Once Binzer did arrive toward the end of the set, the two engaged in a heated argument which led to the two ultimately getting physical. He accused Reeves of stealing money and Reeves began threatening members of Binzer’s family.

@jasonkeaton0813 Singer of Rock Band #crazytown get beat up by band member #shiftyshellshock after the show because Shifty didn’t show up for the show till after it was over. Myrtle Beach SC 4-23-2023 ♬ original sound – Keaton

@jasonkeaton0813 Crazy Town epic fail of bobby reeves not knowing the words to the song right before lead singer #ShiftyShellshock beats his A$$ in the parking lot in Myrtle Beach SC 4-23-2023 watch next video for fight aftermath ♬ original sound – Keaton

Reeves took to social media to share a video of his battered face, telling followers: “Me and Shifty got into a little scuffle but it’s all good, we’re brothers.” He then showed his black eye and swollen face claiming its “no big deal” ending the video with “love ya’ll and love shifty too.”

This is not the first time the band have run into a mishap. At a previous gig in Jacksonville, Florida, Binzer ended up kicking a monitor off the stage while complaining that he could not hear his vocals. A similar incident happened earlier this year at a different show.

Following the altercation, headliners (hed)p.e. have reportedly removed Crazy Town from the tour. Frontman Jared Gomes announced the news, as well as sharing his concern for Shellshock’s well-being.

“(hed)p.e. had to kick Crazy Town off the tour,” Gomes said in an Instagram video. We’re not saints by any means and (hed)p.e. has done some crazy shit, and I’m not passing judgment on Crazy Town, or Seth [Binzer, a.k.a. Shifty Shellshock] or anything like that. But whatever has gone on with us we’ve always tried to come with a good rock show.

“Because of what’s going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now, Seth needs help. We can’t just sit by while he’s on the road battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the road and deal with that shit. So, you’ve seen the video. If it was just a fist fight between band members, maybe I could be the first one to kinda of mediate or some shit like that.

He added: “But this is a lot deeper than that. It’s a lot messier, so it’s definitely sad for us you know. Because I consider Seth a homie, but [we] just couldn’t keep it going. And (hed)p.e. doesn’t support the shit that’s gone on and the shit that’s been done or been said by Crazy Town.”

Crazy Town rose to popularity in 2001 with their Number One hit ‘Butterfly’.

Last year, the band posted a lengthy social media rant criticising their former drummer, Roland Banks. After joining Crazy Town in 2017, Banks left the band earlier that year following a fallout with Binzer.

“So this fucking poor excuse for a drummer was only ever in [Crazy Town] because he’s a cocain dealer,” the post read. “He played like he was loyal but gossips and creates drama like a child he also tried to use crazytown as a catalyst [to] promote and launch his own solo unlistenable music.”