Crazy Town’s Shifty Shellshock has been arrested for drink-driving

Crazy Town co-vocalist Shifty Shellshock has been arrested for drink-driving just days after getting into a fight with bandmate Bobby Reeves at a show.

The singer, whose real name is Seth Binzer, got into the altercation after failing to arrive on stage until the end of the show, leaving Reeves to fill in for the majority of their performance.

According to fan-filmed clips of the show, Reeves struggled to handle frontman duties, often forgetting lyrics to songs and occasionally berating Binzer for his absence.

Once Binzer had eventually arrived, the two engaged in a heated argument that turned violent, Binzer accused Reeves of stealing money, . “Who has it, who has it?” Binzer was heard saying. “You’ll give me my money or you’re never gonna fucking… you’re gonna steal my money? You robbed me!” Reeves then attempted to tell Binzer he didn’t have his money.

Reeves then took to social media to share a video of his battered face, telling followers: “Me and Shifty got into a little scuffle but it’s all good, we’re brothers.” He then showed his black eye and swollen face claiming it was “no big deal” ending the video with “love ya’ll and love shifty too.”

The band was subsequently kicked off the tour they were on with (hed)p.e. The Myrtle Beach Sun-News reported that the management of the Boathouse, where the gig took place, declined to comment on the altercation.

Now, according to a police report seen by Consequence of Sound, Binzer was detained in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday (April 25) – the same city where Crazy Town were playing – after the police received a call about a suspected drunk driver in a black SUV who appeared to be falling asleep at the wheel. The report also mentioned that the car also appeared to be “supposedly, all over the road failing to maintain its lane of travel”.

Binzer was arrested last year for the same offence in Los Angeles but was later released, and was also convicted in 2012 for battery and cocaine possession. He entered a plea of no contest in court and was sentenced to three years probation.

He has previously experienced struggles with addiction and previously appeared on shows such as Celebrity Rehab and Sober House to try and get clean.

When Crazy Town were removed from the tour, (hed)p.e. frontman Jared Gomes admitted he was concerned for Binzer’s wellbeing in an Instagram reel.

“We’re not saints by any means and (hed)p.e. has done some crazy shit, and I’m not passing judgment on Crazy Town, or Seth or anything like that. But whatever has gone on with us we’ve always tried to come with a good rock show.

“Because of what’s going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now, Seth needs help. We can’t just sit by while he’s on the road battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the road and deal with that shit. So, you’ve seen the video. If it was just a fist fight between band members, maybe I could be the first one to kinda of mediate or some shit like that.

He added: “But this is a lot deeper than that. It’s a lot messier, so it’s definitely sad for us you know. Because I consider Seth a homie, but [we] just couldn’t keep it going. And (hed)p.e. doesn’t support the shit that’s gone on and the shit that’s been done or been said by Crazy Town.”

Crazy Town rose to popularity in 2001 with their Number One hit ‘Butterfly’.