Creamfields expands into Vietnam, announces Phase 1 lineup featuring Hardwell

Electronic music festival Creamfields has announced an expansion into Vietnam this December with a Phase 1 lineup headlined by Hardwell.

Hardwell will be joined by Beauz, Pink Panda, Slushii and Tim Hox at the Grand World entertainment and shopping complex on Phu Quoc island this December 17. Vietnamese producers and DJs announced in the Phase 1 lineup include DSmall, FungFung, Juno, Mike Hao, Monotape, NgoKien and more, with more acts set to be announced soon.

Early bird tickets are now available via KKDay at VND899,000. Early access and general admission tickets will be made available at a later date at VND699,000 and VND999,000 respectively, with a SVIP package yet to be announced.

The long-running UK festival has organised previous Asia editions in Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China, debuting in Thailand earlier this year in the city of Pattaya on May 28 and 29. The Thailand edition featured R3HAB, Fedde Le Grand, Jeffrey Sutorious, Jauz and more

Notably, the Thailand edition became a seated event with one day’s notice after a local police demanded attendees refrain from dancing – a call that was later disregarded by attendees. The sale and consumption of alcohol was also disallowed by the police, however.

Hardwell’s current ‘Rebels Never Die’ tour marks his comeback to live touring performances following a hiatus in 2018. The Dutch DJ released his second studio album, also titled ‘Rebels Never Die’, on September 9, which notably featured a departure from hardstyle that some quarters have dubbed Future Rave or Future Techno.