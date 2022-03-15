Creamfields festival teases expansion into Thailand

Long-running electronic dance music (EDM) festival Creamfields has begun teasing an event in Thailand.

On Sunday (March 13), pages for Creamfields Thailand began surfacing across multiple social media platforms, with the caption “Coming Soon”, and coordinates that lead to the city of Pattaya.

Further details surrounding the event, including its festival dates, performance lineup or ticketing information have yet to be announced. According to a row of corporate logos on the teaser images, companies involved are Live Nation, One Asia Ventures and Clubbing In Asia.

The event would mark the UK-founded festival’s first venture into Thailand, having previously held events in Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China prior to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Creamfields’ Asian festivals have typically seen a mix of international headliners like Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto and more, along with regional acts like RayRay, KhoMa and more.

The festival, which was founded in Winchester, England in 1998, is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. The franchise’s flagship UK festival is set to be held in Daresbury, Cheshire this August, with performances from Martin Garrix, David Guetta and more.

Meanwhile, other music festivals in Thailand, such as Wonderfruit and Maho Rasop and S2O Songkran, have yet to announce their return since the pandemic began in March 2020. S2O Songkran previously announced in March 2021 that a festival would take place in April 2022, although there have not been any updates or announcements since.

In October 2021, Wonderfruit ruled out a return that year and said it was targeting a return in 2022. It most recently attempted staged Moobaan Wonder, a festival catered to locals that ran over five weekends in January 2021, although its fifth and final weekend was postponed in January due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Thailand at the time.

Earlier this February, Thai techno festival Kolour In The Park was forced to cancel its event two weeks before its return, as it was unable to obtain the necessary approvals required to host the festival in Bangkok due to the pandemic.