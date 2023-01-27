Creamfields Hong Kong reveals full lineup featuring The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris and more

Electronic music festival Creamfields has announced the full lineup for its 2023 edition in Hong Kong, with Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers and Tiësto headlining.

The festival, which is set to be held at the Central Harbourfront Event Space in Hong Kong this April 1 and 2, will also feature a special performance by MK as well as host electronic music trio Above & Beyond’s return to the Asia region for the first time since the pandemic. John Summit will also make his first appearance in Asia at Creamfields Hong Kong, with Baauer, Morten, Slushii, Pink Panda, Blasterjaxx and more also in the lineup.

Early bird ticket sales open at 11am today (January 27) via EventBrite. Tickets will cost HKD1,088 for a one-day ticket and HKD1,588 for two-day ticket during the early bird period, with prices going up to HKD1,388 for a one-day ticket and HKD1,888 for a two-day ticket once the period ends.

One-day tickets will be available at the door for HKD1,588. A VIP one-day package is also available at HKD3,000.

The long-running UK festival has organised previous Asia editions in Taiwan and mainland China, and made its Southeast Asian debut in Thailand and Vietnam last year. The Thailand edition held in the city of Pattaya on May 28 and 29 featured R3HAB, Fedde Le Grand, Jeffrey Sutorious, Jauz and more, while Hardwell headlined Creamfields Vietnam on December 17 alongside Beauz, Pink Panda, Slushii and Tim Hox.

Notably, the Thailand edition became a seated event with one day’s notice after local police demanded attendees refrain from dancing – a call that attendees later disregarded.

The lineup for Creamfields Hong Kong 2023 is:

April 1:

Above & Beyond

Baauer

Beauz

Calvin Harris

John Summit

Junior

Kastra

Lee Foss

MK

Tyson O Brien

DJ ISAAC

Miss K8

Shugz

SoundRush

The Prophet

Virtual Riot

April 2:

Blasterjaxx

Chace

Crankdat

Deorro

Karlie

Morten

Pink Panda

Slushii

The Chainsmokers

Tiesto

Aly & Fila

Billy Gillies

Ciaran McAuley

Dan Stone

John O’ Callaghan

Luminn