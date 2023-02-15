Above & Beyond and Timmy Trumpet to headline Creamfields Japan this April

The complete performance lineup for Creamfields Japan has been announced ahead of it’s two-day run in April.

The lineup – which was announced on Wednesday (February 15) – features headlining performances from Above & Beyond and Timmy Trumpet, although it is currently uncertain who will perform on which day.

The rest of the lineup features a plethora of international DJs including Aly & Fila, Chace, Slushii, MaRLo, Whipped Cream, Deorro, Yultron, Virtual Riot and more. Local supporting acts include Natsumi, Tomopiro, Yoshimasa and more.

Check out the complete Creamfields Japan below.

Creamfields Japan is set to take place on April 8 and 9 at the Makuhari Messe hall in Chiba, Japan. Tickets to the festival are now on sale and can be purchased here.

The April event will mark Creamfields’ first foray into Japan following editions in Taiwan and Thailand. Creamfields was founded in Winchester, England in 1998, and is set to celebrate its 26th anniversary this year.

Prior to the Japan edition of the festival, Creamfields will take place in Hong Kong on April 1 and 2 and will feature headliners Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers. Other acts on the lineup include John Summit, Baauer, Morten, Slushii, Pink Panda, Blasterjaxx and more.

The full lineup for Creamfields Japan is:

Above & Beyond

Timmy Trumpet

Aly & Fila

BAAUER

Ben Gold

Billy Gillies

BLASTERJAXX

BLINK

Chace

DANNY AVILA

DEORRO

KURA

MAKJ

MaRLo

PINK PANDA

SLUSHII

Third ≡ Party

VIRTUAL RIOT

WUKONG

YAMATOMAYA

YULTRON

AYAKA & KANA

DAIKI

Dominant Space

Kage

MASTER AZIA

MAY

Mii

MONE

NATSUMI

PARTY MONSTER

PONTA

SENNA

Shingo Nakamura

TOMOPIRO

YAMATO

YOSHIMASA