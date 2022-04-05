Creamfields Thailand announces first phase of line-up: R3HAB, Fedde Le Grand, Jeffrey Sutorious and more

Creamfields Thailand has announced its first wave of performers for the festival’s upcoming debut in Pattaya this May.

Festival organisers took to social media on Monday (April 4) to announce five acts in its phase one lineup: R3HAB, Fedde Le Grand, Jeffrey Sutorious (fka Dash Berlin), BEAUZ and Pink Panda. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Creamfields Thailand’s first phase announcement follows the public sales of tickets for the inaugural edition of the Thai festival. Early bird tickets went live at 4pm local time on Monday, and have already sold out.

🧨 Early Bird Tickets 100% Sold Out!!ขอบคุณสำหรับการตอบรับจากทุกคนนะครัช 🙏🏻ใครกดไม่ทันไม่ต้องเสียใจนะ… Posted by Creamfields Thailand on Monday, April 4, 2022

According to the festival’s official ticketing site, general tickets will cost under 3,000THB for two-day passes, while two-day VIP passes cost under 5,000THB. VIP passes promise quicker entry into the festival zone, as well as access to private bars, private toilets, and an elevated viewing zone.

Creamfields Thailand is set to take place on May 28 and 29 at the Nongnooch Pattaya Garden.

The festival will only be open to attendees above the age of 20, and those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with negative Antigen Test Kit (ATK) or RT-PCR test results. Free Antigen Test Kits will also be made available on-site on the day of the event.

Fans who test positive at the event will be able to request a refund that excludes service fee, credit card fee and other payment channel fees.

The event will mark the UK-founded festival’s first venture into Thailand, having previously held events in Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China prior to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Creamfields Thailand is just one of three major Thai festivals that have confirmed events this year, apart from Kolour In The Park in June and Maho Rasop in November.

The phase one lineup for Creamfields Thailand is:

R3HAB

Fedde Le Grand

Jeffrey Sutorious

BEAUZ

Pink Panda