Creamfields Thailand: Jauz, Salvatore Ganacci and more added to bill

Creamfields Thailand has unveiled the full lineup for its upcoming debut this May.

Festival organiser Live Nation took to social media on Tuesday (April 19) to announce the second and final wave of DJs being added to the bill.

Rounding up the lineup for Creamfields’ Thai debut are Jauz, Salvatore Ganacci, Mercer, Chico Rose and Kastra. They will join previously announced acts R3HAB, Fedde Le Grand, Jeffrey Sutorious, Beauz, 22 Bullets and Pink Panda.

Check out the full lineup for Creamfields Thailand below.

Creamfields’ Thai debut is scheduled to take place on May 28 and 29 at the Noongnooch Pattaya Garden in the city of Pattaya. Two-day General Admission will cost 2,900THB while two-day VIP tickets go for 4,700THB.

VIP passes promise quicker entry into the festival zone, as well as access to private bars, private toilets, and an elevated viewing zone. Tickets can be purchased here from Wednesday (April 20) at 4pm local time onwards.

The festival will only be open to attendees above the age of 20, and those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with negative Antigen Test Kit (ATK) or RT-PCR test results. Free Antigen Test Kits will also be made available on-site on the day of the event.

Fans who test positive at the event will be able to request a refund that excludes service fee, credit card fee and other payment channel fees.

Creamfields Thailand is just one of three major Thai festivals that have confirmed events this year, apart from Kolour In The Park in June and Maho Rasop in November.

The complete lineup for Creamfields Thailand is:

R3HAB

Jauz

Jeffrey Sutorious

Salvatore Ganacci

Fedde Le Grand

Mercer

Kastra

Beauz

Chico Rose

22 Bullets

Pink Panda