Creamfields unveils dates, venue and early bird ticket info for new Thailand festival

UK-founded electronic dance music festival Creamfields has announced the dates, venue and early bird ticket information for its new Thailand event.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022



Today (March 29), Creamfields Thailand updated its social media pages with the dates and venue of the upcoming event: May 28 and 29 at the Noongnooch Pattaya Garden in the city of Pattaya. The lineup of performers is yet to be revealed.

🔥 Save the date. See you!!—–Creamfields Thailand 🇹🇭Unleash your freedom through the global music festival… Posted by Creamfields Thailand on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Advertisement

Creamfields has also shared early bird prices of two-day passes, though it stopped short of announcing an on sale date. Early bird general admission and VIP passes will cost 2,500THB and 4,300THB, respectively. In the event that the festival gets cancelled, full refunds will be provided.

Free Antigen Test Kits will also be made available on-site on the day of the event. Those who will bring their RT-PCR test results released within 48 hours, on the other hand, will be admitted via a Fast Lane.

Creamfields first teased its expansion into Thailand earlier this month. A newly created Creamfields Thailand social media account uploaded a series of images with a “Coming Soon” message and coordinates that pointed to Pattaya, Chonburi. Live Nation, One Asia Ventures and Clubbing In Asia were disclosed as the event’s partners.

In the past, the UK-founded EDM festival has held Asian events in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Chengdu.