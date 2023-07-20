Creed announce reunion, first shows since 2012

Creed have confirmed that they are reuniting next year.

The band took to social media on Wednesday night (July 19) to break the news, announcing their first shows since December 2012 in the process.

Creed – consisting of members Brian Marshall, Scott Phillips, Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti – are set to perform for the Summer of ‘99 Cruise between April 18 and April 22 next year, per an Instagram post.

“Creed Nation, the wait is over! We are beyond stoked to announce that we will be reuniting on the Summer of ‘99 Cruise, sailing April 18 – 22, 2024 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl,” they wrote. Pre-sale registrations to the cruise festival are now open, register here.

They also teased that the band have “a lot more in store”, hinting that the reunion won’t be a one-and-done return for the Summer of ’99 Cruise.

Also performing on the cruise festival are 3 Doors Down, as well as Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt) and Nine Days.

Creed last performed together in December 12 after reuniting in 2009. They have released four studio albums throughout their career – 1997’s ‘My Own Prison’, 1999’s ‘Human Clay’ which spawned hits such as ‘Higher’ and ‘With Arms Wide Open’, 2001’s ‘Weathered’ and 2009’s ‘Full Circle’.

Creed originally disbanded in 2004, with Brian Marshall, Mark Tremonti and Scott Phillips going on to form Alter Bridge with Myles Kennedy while Scott Stapp opted for a solo career. Since then, Mark Tremonti has also founded a solo project, Tremonti.

The band’s reunion comes after Scott Phillips suggested in a November 2020 interview that Creed were discussing a possible reunion: “We’re all in a good spot right now. We feel like we have a good relationship amongst the four of us.”