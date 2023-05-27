Creeper announce new album ‘Sanguivore’ and UK tour dates

Creeper have announced their third album ‘Sanguivore’ and new UK tour dates – see the list of gigs and watch the video for new single ‘Cry To Heaven’ below.

The Southampton band will release the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ via their new label home Spinefarm on October 13. It follows last year’s ‘American Noir’ EP.

Discussing the new single, vocalist Will Gould said in a statement: “Keeping in line with the band’s ethos of aggressive musical progression, the song is once again an ambitious departure from previous works.

“‘Cry To Heaven’ turns the key and unlocks a door to a new world of decadent excess. The introduction to a new tragic story of love, loss and vampires. This is Creeper at their most outrageous, harking back to a time where Jim Steinman ruled the airwaves in leather gloves and Aviators.”

Watch the ‘Cry To Heaven’ video below.

Later this year, Creeper will play their biggest gigs to date across the UK, with the tour beginning in Bristol on November 5 before they play Glasgow, Nottingham and Manchester.

The tour will then wrap up on November 10 at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 10am BST on Tuesday, May 30. You can but yours here then.

Creeper will play:

NOVEMBER 2023

5 – Bristol, O2 Academy

6 – Glasgow, Clyde Room

8 – Nottingham, Rock City

9 – Manchester, Academy

10 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Last year, Creeper played a one-off London show at the Roundhouse, where they performed for their biggest-ever crowd as a headlining band. The show ended with frontman Will Gould being “decapitated” – echoing their infamous “final” show at KOKO in May of 2018 – which represented the current era of Creeper’s in-band narrative coming to an end.

The next day, they returned with a biting new single titled ‘Ghost Brigade’, marking their first release to arrive on Spinefarm Records.