Creeper guitarist Ian Miles has announced his debut solo album ‘Degradation, Death, Decay’ – check out first single, ‘Truest Blue’, below.

The new record is due out October 15 via Big Scary Monster but before that, Miles is hosting a live show/art exhibition at Southampton’s God House Tower on October 8.

The record was originally written and recorded in 2018 but, as Miles explained, “it’s just taken me that long to build up the confidence to actually put it out there and mentally prepare myself for the prospect of playing shows”.

He added that when he was recording the album, he “had to wait until my wife left the house because I felt anxious about singing while she was around”.

“I’ve never really seen this as a solo project because I’ve been writing and recording acoustic music since I was about 15. I low key released some very old songs way before Creeper started and even during,” Miles continued. “I don’t want to be the focus of this record, it’s not about me so I have decided to hide me. I want people to solely focus on the art.”

‘Degradation, Death, Decay’ is not a one-off release either. “It’s like a dam that’s been cracked,” said Miles. “You can’t stop it. It only gets bigger and I’m so excited about what’s to come.”

Creeper bandmate Will Gould took to Twitter to say “this album made me cry the first time I heard it, I don’t need to tell you but Ian is a brilliant songwriter and you’re going to love this record”

Miles isn’t the only Creeper member to launch a new project. Last year, Gould unveiled Salem, a punk rock group who make “spooky, silly, romantic punk rock songs”.

At the time, Gould promised that “Creeper aren’t going anywhere”, and he confirmed that message speaking to NME at Download Festival earlier this year. The band are “always working and there’s some exciting things happening,” he said.