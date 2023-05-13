Croatia’s Eurovision “army of love” Let 3: “It’s a condensed anti-war opera”

Croatia’s Eurovision entry Let 3 have spoken to NME about the meaning of their song ‘Mama ŠČ!, and how they’re looking to pull off a “condensed anti-war opera”.

The band caused a stir online with their drag-meets-military pomp-pop extravaganza got them through the semi-finals this week. Speaking to NME backstage in Liverpool ahead of the final tonight (Saturday May 13), bandmember Dražen Baljak explained that the week had been “heavy, but worth it”.

“We were a bit surprised at people’s reaction, but when it pays off it’s so exciting,” he said.

Advertisement

Explaining the inspiration behind the song, Baljak revealed that it came about members of the band putting on an adaption of an anti-war play. “And through that, the idea of making a small and condensed anti-war rock opera came,” he said. “‘Mama ŠČ!’ is the result of that whole process.”

He continued: “We’re presenting an army of love. It’s military, but it’s positively military. It is the right time to send a message like this without any further explanation.”

Bandmate Damir Martinović then added: “It’s the army of my ass.”

The bookies’ odds for who will win Eurovision may not be in their favour, but the band claimed that they “didn’t come here to compete” but “to share the message” – as well as “show our light show, which is bigger than Pink Floyd’s”.

The Eurovision Song Contest final takes place in Liverpool tonight, with the UK hosting in honour of last year’s winners Ukraine.

Advertisement

Check out all of the competing songs here and see the bookies’ favourites for who’s likely to win here.

Sam Ryder, Netta and Kalush Orchestra are among the previous Eurovision stars confirmed to perform at the final, while Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunited for their first performance in 36 years at the Eurovision village last week.