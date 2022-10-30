††† (Crosses) announce new EP ‘Permanent.Radiant’ with single ‘Vivien’

††† (Crosses), the side-project of Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and multi-instrumentalist and producer Shaun Lopez, have announced a new EP.

The pair will release ‘Permanent.Radiant’ on December 9 via Warner, their first music together in nearly a decade.

The EP is being previewed by a video for first single ‘Vivien’, which follows the release of two new songs – ‘Initiation’ and ‘Protection’ – which landed earlier this year but won’t appear on ‘Permanent.Radiant’.

See the six-song tracklist for the EP and watch the ‘Vivien’ video below.

1. ‘Sensation’

2. ‘Vivien’

3. ‘Cadavre Exquis’

4. ‘Day One’

5. ‘Holier’

6. ‘Procession’

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Moreno revealed that Crosses have “beyond a record” worth of new material “in the can,” adding: “It’s just about us now picking and choosing when and how to release it. The idea now is just to slowly put out ‘singles’ and little batches of songs over a long period of time, and then at some point to accumulate it into a full-length record.”

Moreno went on to reveal that the new project will see the band “trying to steer away from stuff being either too contemporary or too retro”.

He added: “There are certain sounds that we’re drawn to, and that has quite a lot to do with the music we grew up listening to.

“Shaun and I have pretty similar tastes. It’s about using all of those influences, but not making something that sounds like it has been made for today or is trying to sound like the past.”

The LA group, who released their self-titled debut album in 2014, announced their return in December last year by signing a new deal with Warner Records and releasing a cover of Q Lazzarus’ ‘Goodbye Horses’.